The suffering does not end for Peter in ‘There is room at the bottom’. After learning that Luigi Corleone came to Las Nuevas Lomas to conquer Francesca, whom he met on his trip to Italy, ‘Pito’ witnessed how his ‘Madam’ invited the European to stay at his house during his stay in the country. country. He even asked her to accompany him to his hotel to pick up his suitcases and help him settle into his mansion.

Upon returning, Peter asked ‘Noni’ where his guest was going to sleep, to which Francesca replied that she was going to stay in Claudio’s room. This aroused even more doubts in the butler. Given this, ‘Madam’ told him that they were going to sleep together for a while, something that spread terror in ‘Pipo’.