Brazilian Jade Kolker said she was “on the firing line” It is “praying to survive” during an escape from the Universo Paralello rave, held in the south of the country, close to the Gaza Strip. She survived the attack by the extremist group Hamas against Israel on Saturday (Oct 7, 2023).

In a sequence of videos, Jade stated that she was “digesting everything that happened” and said she had 2 missing friends who were at the party with her, Ranani Glazer and Bruna Valeanu. The young woman’s report was published on her Instagram profile on Sunday (Oct 8).

“I had the car I was inside completely machine-gunned. I stayed down on the firing line with my friends, praying that I would survive.”he stated.

Kolker also said she was shaken by the disappearance of her friends, as well as the confirmation of the murder of other colleagues. “It’s endless evil towards innocent people”he said.

“My friends didn’t come home, you know. I got a 2nd chance, but my friends are still out there, missing. It’s a pain that I can’t explain. I don’t know how I’m going to continue my life after this.”he stated.

In a statement, the organization of the Universo Parelello festival said it was “deep” shocked by the attacks carried out by Hamas. The group also stated that it was “receiving fragmented news and all of it via the press or unofficial publications” and which are “dismayed and extremely shaken”.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and families in this moment of pain, sadness and outrage. Violence has no place in society, regardless of territory”he said.

“We are deeply shocked by the latest developments in Israel involving unprecedented simultaneous attacks in several regions of the country by Hamas.

“As many of you know, the “Tribe of New Parallel Universe edition” event was being held in the South region, close to the Gaza Strip on the 6th, one of the places attacked. Israel is recognized worldwide for major electronic music events and the place is known for holding several of them, with a festival with the same profile taking place in the same location the day before.

“Universo Paralello has always licensed its brand for events outside Brazil where a producer is responsible for organizing and hiring linked artists, as happened in the Swarup case. The brand was licensed and the DJ was hired by the Israeli production of “Tribe of Nova”, as happened in India in 2015, Argentina in 2022 and 2023, Thailand in 2023, Mexico in 2022, France in 2016 and 2023 and Israel in 2023.

“Peace and love in the Parallel Universe not only have historical roots, but have always served as a bedrock reminder of the potential of music and culture to bring people together, promote positivity, and create a space where everyone can feel welcome. and welcomed, as has always happened in all our editions, promoting a sense of unity and community, encouraging participants to treat each other with respect and empathy.

“We are receiving fragmented news and all of it via the press or unofficial publications.

“Appalled and extremely shaken, our thoughts are with the victims and their families in this moment of pain, sadness and indignation. Violence has no place in society, regardless of territory.”

the extremist group Hamas launched a unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip; extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnapping of soldiers and civilians;

Hamas claimed responsibility for the attacks in official note published (8.out) on its website;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared (8.out) war on Hamas and spoke of to destroy the group;

world leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities made the same;

Iran and Hezbollah celebrated the action of Hamas;

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, determined on Monday (Oct 9) a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip;

Lula called Hamas’ attacks on “terrorism” but relativized the episode;

1 Brazilian got hurt and 2 are missing in Israel, says Itamaraty ;

there will be an operation by the Lula government to repatriate Brazilians in areas hit by attacks;

Israeli Embassy in Brazil called Hamas of “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, also pronounced and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

