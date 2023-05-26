Venezuela is preparing for primary voting in which opposition parties seek to choose a single candidate to face Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections. But it will not be an easy decision: the Venezuelan opposition has been fragmented, especially since it dissolved the self-proclaimed interim government of Juan Guaidó at the end of 2022, and not even opposition leaders have a consensus on whether or not primaries are necessary. We discuss it in this discussion.

From June 5 to June 23, the figures for these elections can be postulated and the vote will be on October 22 of this year. Will the opposition continue in Venezuela without a representative figure who can stand up to Chavismo or will they manage to put their differences aside? Will the Government respect the date of the presidential elections for 2024? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Txomin Las Heras Leizaola, journalist and researcher attached to the Venezuelan Observatory of the Universidad del Rosario in Colombia and president of the Diálogo Ciudadano Colombo Venezolano association.

– Alejandro Martínez, political scientist and former ambassador of the interim government of Juan Guaidó.

– Indira Urbaneja, analyst and political strategist, founder of the Bolivarian Chavismo movement.