Armed soldiers can be seen in the city – Defense forces train on land, sea and in the air

Thousands of soldiers take part in the exercises.

in Finland more military exercises start today. Soldiers can be seen, for example, in the areas of Kouvola, Luumäki and Hamina, in the capital region and in Eastern Uusimaa, as well as on the coast of the Gulf of Finland and at sea.

A total of thousands of soldiers and various vehicles, airplanes and helicopters will participate in the exercises. For example, in the capital region and Eastern Uusimaa, the training troops have combat equipment, which includes an assault rifle. Some may also be in civilian clothes.

7,000 people and 720 vehicles are involved in the Karelian Lock 23 exercise organized in the areas of Kouvola, Luumäki and Hamina alone. American soldiers also participate in the exercise.

Exercise leader, commander of the Karelian brigade Jyri Raitasalo says in the release that the participation of the US ground forces is a good addition to the exercise.

“We will be able to continue the development of cooperation and joint operation capability under the conditions of South-Eastern Finland. For many conscripts participating in the exercise, it is the final exercise that concludes their training and it is great that they get to test their skills in cooperation with the forces of the coalition. The planning work for the exercise has already been done for a long time, now we are getting to the implementation phase,” says Brigadier General Raitasalo.

Guard The Sapeli 23 combat exercise led by the Jääkäririkmenti begins in the capital region and Eastern Uusimaa and continues until Friday next week. In addition to the Jaeger Regiment, troops from the Armored Brigade and the Border Guard will participate in the exercise. The number of troops is a total of 800 soldiers. There are also armored vehicles.

A couple of thousand soldiers will participate in the naval combat exercise Atrain 23, which is organized in the Gulf of Finland between Hankoniemi and Hamina. In addition to the Navy, there are troops from the Air Force, the Border Guard and the Logistics Department of the Defense Forces. The anti-aircraft division of the US Marine Corps is also training with the Finnish forces.

The exercises sometimes make loud noises around the clock because they shoot and fly airplanes.