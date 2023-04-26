After being extradited from the United States, former Peruvian president Alejandro Toledo arrived at the Barbadillo prison in Lima, where former presidents Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) and Pedro Castillo (2021-2022) are being held. Toledo will be tried for the alleged millionaire bribes from the Odebrecht company in order to be awarded the construction of two sections of the southern Interoceanic highway, an important road connection between Peru and Brazil.

Alejandro Toledo ruled Peru between 2001 and 2006, he was extradited from the United States to his native country to answer to justice for various charges against him. Being this extradition something unprecedented in recent Peruvian political history.

Among other crimes, Toledo is accused of having received close to 35 million dollars to benefit the Odebrecht company’s tender in order to be awarded the construction of the Interoceanic route, a road that connects Brazil with Peru. If found guilty of all charges against him, Toledo would spend virtually the rest of his life in prison.

What’s next for Alejandro Toledo? What does his extradition mean for the Odebrecht case? What repercussion does this case have at the political level for Peru? Does this advance begin an attempt by Peruvian justice and politics to close a complicated episode in its recent history? We analyze it in this program with our guests:

– Elizabeth Zea, director of the Institute of Human Rights and Development of the University of San Martín de Porres (USMP).

– José Alejandro Godoy, political scientist and university professor.