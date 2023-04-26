Event that marks the beginning of the group’s activities takes place on Wednesday (April 26); team will be led by women congressmen

The National Congress will start the activities of the Joint Parliamentary Front for the Promotion and Defense of the Rights of Children and Adolescents this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023). The group’s launching ceremony takes place in the main hall of the congress at 2:30 pm.

The group will be coordinated by federal deputies Maria do Rosário (PT-RS), Sâmia Bonfim (Psol-SP), Juliana Cardoso (PT-SP) and Laura Carneiro (PSD-RJ) and Senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA).

Created in 1993, the parliamentary front aims to monitor the processing of legislative proposals, improve and suggest innovations in legislation, among other actions that strengthen the guarantee of rights of citizens from 0 to 17 years old.

According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) Brazilians in this age group correspond to 25% of the population.

Also present at the event will be the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Sílvio Almeida, and directors of non-partisan organizations that work with childhood and adolescence issues, such as ANDI, Alana and Agenda 227.