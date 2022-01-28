Xiomara Castro became the first woman to reach the presidency of Honduras. In her first speech to the nation, she highlighted the breaking of traditions: for the first time in 200 years of an independent republic, a woman takes the reins of this Central American country with enormous challenges ahead of her. Challenges that we analyze in this edition of El Debate.

The challenges that Xiomara Castro faces as president of Honduras are multiple. The country is facing a deep economic crisis, poverty, migration, corruption and, in general, a lack of future prospects for its inhabitants. According to the most recent study carried out by the Institute of Statistics of Honduras, 73.6% of Hondurans live in poverty.

Now Honduras begins a new political chapter at the hands of Xiomara Castro, who promised the refoundation of the country away from the political vices that have ruled in the past and thinking of a future with greater social meaning. Sounds good, but how will you make it happen? To delve into this topic and see it from different perspectives, we talked with our guests:

– Suyapa Figueroa, president of the Honduran Medical Association and deputy elected by the Salvador Party of Honduras.

– Johana Bermúdez, doctor in internal medicine and dermatology and deputy for the National Party of Honduras.