The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie is still in production, and its director in charge, James Gunnhas given a brief interview for the media deadline, in which he mentioned what his plans are with this latest installment of the franchise.

The filmmaker expressed the following: “This film is the end for us, the last time we will see these guys in the Guardian team. It’s a big movie. A big and very dark movievery different from what people expect of her.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be directed by James Gunn again.

Also, Gunn added that he hopes the tape is to the taste of the fans. “I just want to be true to the characters, to the story, and to give people the story they deserve. That’s always a little scary, but I’m doing my best to make it happen,” he clarified.

The filmmaker also mentioned that he has no fear that the latest installment might not work out. “I am aware that the third movies of the trilogies are usually very bad. But it’s not always like that, ”he concluded.

