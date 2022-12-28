2022 will go down in history as the year in which Latin America once again experienced decisive political turns. Countries like Brazil, Colombia and Honduras changed political course and the region obtained a majority of left-wing governments. Meanwhile, Europe did the opposite: in several States, the right and the extreme right gained prominence on the political scene, some recently reaching even greater presence in parliaments. We analyze it in this special edition of El Debate.

In Latin America, Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia, Chile and Brazil are the countries that now have leftist governments. The countries that can be located in the spectrum on the right are Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. Some that could be said to be a little more central are Panama and the Dominican Republic.

In Europe, the most prominent cases of swing to the right are France, Italy, Switzerland, Slovenia, Hungary, North Macedonia and Poland. While Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Estonia, Finland and Sweden are slightly more moderate cases, but equally representative due to the advance of the right, since they have managed to be between 15 and 20% of parliaments or are among the three parties greater presence in national legislatures.

With these very representative changes, it is worth understanding what are the circumstances of these two regions to bring about the decisive political changes. Are there similarities between Latin America and Europe? What are the nuances of the left in Latin America and the right in Europe? What will the political scenarios be like for 2023 in both regions? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Paulina Astroza, director of the European Studies Program at the University of Concepción, Chile.

– Guillaume Asskari, political analyst and journalist.

– Rafael Piñeros, international analyst, professor of International Relations at the Externado de Colombia University.