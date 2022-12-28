Russia fired 33 rockets at the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. It also maintained a constant offensive on the front lines of the easternmost region of Ukraine in the last 24 hours, according to a report released by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022). The information is from the news agency Reuters.

“Our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Ploshanka and Chervonopivka in the region of Luhansk and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Maryinka, Pobieda and Zolota Niva in the region of donetsk”informed the ministry on its page on Facebook. Russia denies attacking civilians.



Air raid sirens also sounded across the country this Wednesday (Dec. 28), according to the authorities. There were no reports of missile strikes.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in its latest update on the military situation in Ukraine that Russia has likely stepped up attacks on the city of Kreminna, as it is logistically important for Moscow and has become relatively vulnerable after recent Ukrainian advances. west.

After 11 months of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia wants an end to the war in Ukraine.

“Our objective is not to turn the wheel of the military conflict, but to end this war. We will strive to end this, and the sooner the better.“, he said.

The statement came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on December 21. It was Zelensky’s 1st international trip since the beginning of the war.