German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was on a tour of Latin America. A visit to strengthen ties with the region, mark strategic positions and, above all, win over China in the quest to obtain lithium in an effort to accelerate its energy transition. The major developed nations compete for resources, access to metals and rare earths, many of them available in Latin America. In this program we analyze the details after the visit of the German chancellor in the region.

Scholz’s visit also serves to reactivate not only issues between Germany and the region, but also between the European Union and Mercosur. An outstanding debt between both blocks.

On his way through Brazil, the German chancellor will also relaunch the Amazon Fund, established in 2008 by Germany and Norway, and suspended in 2019 by decision of former president Jair Bolsonaro. This is an aid package of 35 million euros to strengthen said fund, protect the Amazon and the Yanomami ethnic group, which is facing a serious health situation.

Will Germany take advantage of China in its search for natural resources? Beyond the exploitation of resources, what benefits can the foreign minister’s visit bring to the region? What is the balance of the relationship between the European Union and Latin America? How to deal with the presence of China and the ground left by the United States in the region? In this edition of El Debate we analyze it with the help of our guests:

– Markus Daniel Meier, international analyst, PhD and professor at the Department of Constitutional Law at the Externado de Colombia University.

– Oliver Dalichau, director of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation.