New government completes one month in power without having taken full possession of the institutional information page

At least 36 exonerated members of the former government still appeared on the Planalto Palace as employees of the current management until the night of Tuesday (31.jan.2023), the end of the 1st month of the new government. The page is important because it publishes information in “active transparency”. That is, it allows some data to be accessed by anyone without the need for a request.

The number of exonerates that are still on the Planalto website includes Bolsonarists who have been in the news over the last 4 years, such as:

Filipe Martins – was advisor for international affairs of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In 2021, he became a defendant for having made, in the Senate, a gesture that referred to the white supremacist movement in the United States. Months later, he was acquitted. He was one of the most famous followers of the writer Olavo de Carvalho (died in 2022);

– was advisor for international affairs of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In 2021, he became a defendant for having made, in the Senate, a gesture that referred to the white supremacist movement in the United States. Months later, he was acquitted. He was one of the most famous followers of the writer Olavo de Carvalho (died in 2022); Admiral Flávio Rocha – was one of the symbols of military participation in the government of Jair Bolsonaro. He was Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs under the former administration;



reproduction/Palácio do Planalto – 31.jan.2023 Print from the Planalto Palace website lists Flávio Rocha and Filipe Martins

Tercio Arnaud Tomaz – Bolsonarist militant on social media since before this political group came to government. He was appointed as one of the members of what became known as “Hate Cabinet”a group led by Carlos Bolsonaro which produced content in favor of the former president and against his opponents for social networks. He was special advisor to Jair Bolsonaro;



reproduction/Palácio do Planalto – 31.jan.2023 Print from the Planalto Palace website with the name of Tércio Arnaud at the bottom

Jose Vicente Santini – He had been fired from the Civil House in 2020 for flying an Air Force plane from Switzerland to India. Afterwards, he returned to office in the Planalto. He was a special advisor to Bolsonaro’s cabinet.



reproduction/Palácio do Planalto – 31.jan.2023 Vicente Santini’s name is in the lower left corner of this print from the Palácio do Planalto website

The President’s Team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) had problems “take ownership” of the Planalto Palace website in the first days of government.

The president’s agenda, for example, in early January was disclosed through the Lula’s website. The appointments of January 6th, published on the night of the 5th, were the first recorded directly on the agenda page of the Planalto Palace.

The new government says that the old management did not collaborate with the transition in the area of ​​communication and that there were problems in the system. It states that the names will be updated as the positions within the management are reviewed.

There are other points in need of updating. The presidential message page, available on the site’s main menu, says the user does not have permission to read the content.

The Institutional Relations Secretariat, which is located in Planalto, is still building its own page. The folder did not exist in the old government.

The biography of the Vice President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), appears to the reader depending on the path taken to reach the page. the session “who is who”which lists the names of the department’s employees, has a list dated 2022.