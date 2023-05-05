Every May 3rd, World Press Freedom Day is commemorated, proclaimed 30 years ago by the United Nations Organization to generate a driving force for human rights through freedom of expression. In this program we take stock of the situation, especially in Latin America, of journalistic work and the advances and threats to the security of those who have the task of reporting, both in democratic nations and autocratic governments.

Latin America faces enormous challenges regarding freedom of expression and there are many risks and threats that journalists face to be able to cover on the ground and deliver information: cyber attacks, closure of media outlets, murders, persecution, censorship, little access to sources, exile and threats, among others.

The region has witnessed cases such as Nicaragua, with several exiled journalists; El Salvador, under a state of emergency and constitutional guarantees suspended; the persecution in Guatemala; the high numbers of murders of journalists in Mexico; a mixture of all these aspects in Colombia, where there are murders, exile, persecution and misinformation; while in Venezuela the traditional media disappeared over the years and those who remain in exile clamor for respect for human rights.

To analyze the situation of the press in Latin America, we talked with our guests:

– Carlos Jornet, president of the Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information of the Inter-American Press Association.

– Fabiola León, representative of Reporters Without Borders in Bogotá, Colombia.