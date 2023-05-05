Italy’s far-right government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, recently made a change to its immigration policy. This implies a crackdown on residence permits for asylum seekers and an increase in deportation centers, in order to discourage illegal immigration. But the government also wants to increase the number of work visas for foreigners from some 30 countries, to help alleviate chronic labor shortages.

