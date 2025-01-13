After each day, at Orgullo de Nervión, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla





Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Pridespace to assess the news of the Sevilla FC in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Nacho Pérez and Jesús Sevillano.

With a draw (1-1) in Valencia’s visit to the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium the first round of the First Division championship for Sevilla. The team coached by García Pimienta has 23 points in 19 games after six games won, five draws and eight losses. At the start of the second round of the championship, Sevilla will face the away match against Girona scheduled for next Saturday starting at 2:00 p.m.

El Contragolpe +Orgullo is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Orgullo de Nervión. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.

