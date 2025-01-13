The new year is usually linked to a long list of resolutions, among which is usually losing weight or leading a healthier life. There are many people who, after Christmas, choose to take care of themselves to lose a few kilos and, without a doubt, reduce alcohol consumption It is one of the priorities. Whether joining the ‘Dry January’ time or not, as explained by Dr. José Francisco Tornero Aguilera, abstaining from drinking alcohol means immediate benefits.

In depth

Although in the collective imagination take beer is better accepted, it is important to emphasize that it is still an alcoholic beverage. Therefore, stopping consumption is usually accompanied by strong social pressure. In Spain, according to Europa Press, the average daily consumption per person is usually ‘two beers’, or in other words, about 300 kilocalories per day or about 12 kilos per year. “That’s why we see those beer bellies,” says Tornero.

In addition to noticeable weight loss, reducing alcohol consumption strengthens the immune system and sleep cycle. The specialist has assured in the interview with Europa Press that a habitual alcohol consumer will experience quick changes on these three factors, from the first day of abstention. This happens at the moment when the liver begins the detoxification process, one of the most affected by this consumption.

“The moment we stop, it begins to eliminate excess, especially that accumulated fat, and begins to recover its function. This obviously also helps to recover glucose levels, blood lipid levels, and improves the central nervous system. Since you cut out alcohol, to sum it up, you have that liver detoxification, you have an improvement in the quality of sleep and obviously you have a reduction in body weight,” Tornero expressed.

To take into account

Although reducing alcohol consumption may mean experiencing benefits from the first minute, it is worth remembering that sporadic consumption must be differentiated from that of those people who suffer from alcoholism. For the latter, as Dr. Tornero explains, stopping alcohol consumption suddenly can lead to negative consequences.

In the case of suffering from withdrawal syndrome, that is, feeling the need to consume, the body becomes dehumanized and instead of beginning to experience the benefits of reducing alcohol, physiological discomfort begins and one may experience fever, tremors. or migraines. That is why, in case of dependency, this method is not recommended.