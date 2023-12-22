As Mariah Carey would say, it's tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime!!! time for the exaltation of decorated salads, edible nativity scenes, shrimp cocktails with kilos of pink sauce and pineapples stuffed with a thousand ingredients. For the eighth consecutive year, Navidad Viejuna returns, the most fun gastronomic contest in the universe and the only one that rewards the best fantasies demodes of your festive tables.

In previous editions of the contest you have sent us photos of luminous installations of wine donuts, salad snowmen, daring vegetable aspics, swans filled with pastry cream, narrowed monkfish in the shape of a giant crustacean and fish cakes with exquisite decorations. Don't let us down in 2023, and have your phones ready to immortalize any old wonder that you prepare in your kitchens or that you see at family banquets.

To participate you just have to send us the photos. We use any food that reminds us of the sixties, seventies, eighties or even the nineties, and that doesn't fit in with modernity. gastro of the 21st century. In case you need examples, here are a few: montages with stuffed eggs, prawn compositions, stuffed peaches in syrup, various canapés, Rococo cakes, ham rolls with spun eggs… Anything extravagant and retro it's worth it to us.

As it could not be otherwise in such a great contest, this year's prizes are the best. Courtesy of our favorite kitchen tool store, Lecuinethe winner will take a set of Woll Eco Logic QXR frying pans. The pack includes one of 20 centimeters, another of 24, and another of 28. These pans do not use PTFE in their non-stick compound, an ecological advantage that until now only ceramic pans had. Thanks to their diffuser base, they retain and distribute heat throughout the pan, they are suitable for all types of cookers, induction, oven and dishwasher, and they last longer than a jar of candied fruits.

Pack of three Woll Eco Logic frying pans. Le Cuine

The four finalists will also have prizes: a set of four mini cocottes and a ceramic pot with four spatulas of Le Creuset. Mini cocottes couldn't be cuter, and they can be used both for baking things and for serving any appetizer. The spatulas are made of good silicone, they can withstand up to 250 degrees and are easy to clean.

The winners will be decided by the College of Cardinals of El Comidista in a top secret conclave. The originality, the fantasy, the charm, the sentimental history of the dish, its old-fashionedness, the sense of humor, the scattering… All good things will be valued. One more year, we insist: for us, “Old” is not shabby, ugly, or unpleasant. We like quality old cuisine, and this contest is not a mockery, but rather a loving tribute to its high season, which is Christmas.

You have multiple ways to send us photos:

By email, writing to [email protected] and putting “Old Christmas” in the subject.

By Twitter either instagram, putting a copy to @elcomidista and using the hashtag #ChristmasOld.

In analogue, sending them by carrier pigeon or telex to this address: Ernst Stavro, 14, 5º right. Spectra, Vacation City. Vladivostok (former Soviet Union).

The images must reach us before 12 midnight on Tuesday, December 27.

The verdict will be made public on January 6 on this same website, in an article in which the best images received will be shown. Until then, we wish you as old a Christmas as possible, as the rest of the year is already avant-garde.

You can consult the contest rules here.

