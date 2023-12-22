Bessarab MP called for increasing mortgage subsidies for large families

For large families, in addition to maternity capital, a subsidy for mortgage repayment in the amount of 450 thousand rubles is provided, said Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs. She called for an increase in payments in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The parliamentarian recalled that in Russia there are many benefits for families with children. First of all, this is the maternal family capital program, which has been in effect since 2007. The deputy noted that over the past period it has changed significantly, in particular, the categories of recipients have expanded, and now the program is indexed.

Maternal family capital will again be indexed from February 1, 2024 by 7.5 percent and for the first child will amount to 631 thousand rubles, and for the second, if they did not receive the first child, almost 834 thousand rubles Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

In addition to maternity capital, a subsidy of 450 thousand rubles is provided for large families, which can be spent on repaying the main part of the loan or interest on the loan, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru reported.

We are saying that this amount needs to be indexed, because this norm was introduced quite a long time ago, it is relevant, and families are waiting for it to be indexed taking into account the increase in the cost of a square meter of housing. It's probably worth indexing it already Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

Also, according to Bessarab, preferential mortgages at a reduced interest rate are provided for families with children. In addition, in order to improve housing conditions, federal legislation provides for the allocation of land plots to large families for individual housing construction in the region of residence.

Some regions have replaced this norm with the payment of a so-called housing certificate. For example, Moscow cannot provide land plots, and for some time there was an agreement on the allocation of land plots in the Moscow region Svetlana BessarabState Duma deputy

In addition, each region has its own benefits and guarantees. Thus, most of them also issue regional maternity capital. For example, in the Krasnodar Territory it is about 140 thousand rubles for the third child at birth; preferential additional gasification of households is also provided there.

Separately, the deputy spoke about the bill, which involves the allocation of additional funds to families with children to pay off their mortgage.

“It turns out that a plot of land is allocated, 450 thousand rubles to pay off the mortgage, a preferential mortgage, maternal family capital and something else in addition. I don't think that having many children can be encouraged with money. Of course, you need to help the family, but besides money there are many more aspects, you also need to think about cultural development in the aggregate, and provide sports school uniforms, the opportunity to enter universities with certain preferences, and so on. I don’t think that this norm will be immediately adopted, because then the lists of social guarantees and benefits that are in effect in the regions today will have to be reviewed,” Bessarab shared.

Earlier it became known that a bill was being prepared that would allow families with children to receive up to 1.8 million rubles to pay off their mortgage. Payments for the first child are implied in the amount of 500 thousand rubles, for the second – 600 thousand, for the third – 700 thousand rubles. Commenting on it, the head of the “A Just Russia – For Truth” faction, Sergei Mironov, said that today there is an urgent need to encourage not just fertility, but large families.