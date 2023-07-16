How beautiful. Miriam Garcia Martinez

August is approaching and here we continue as always, spreading the virtues of cooking recipes with seasonal products. And even more so now, in the middle of summer, when we have at our disposal a torrent of fruits and vegetables at their optimum date for consumption: peaches, watermelons, melons, cucumbers, zucchini, tomatoes, aubergines or apricots, for example. Some foods that, once again, star in the elaborations of our menu this week.

Monday July 17

FIRST: TOMATO AND PEACH GAZPACHO

Gazpacho is one of the most typical cold soups in summer. If we add a fruit as from this period as the peach, the result is more summery than a Nivea ball.

SECOND: CORDON BLUE

There are versions with chicken or pork, but the original recipe calls for beef, ham, cheese and a crispy batter. It also appeared on the tune of the Elena Santonja program, to which we continue to pay tribute.

DESSERT: SNACK MILK

We rescued another summer refreshment to face the heat. The traditional –and somewhat forgotten– milk shake should triumph for its flavor of rice pudding and its frozen foam texture.

Fresh, sweet, aromatic and foamy Ana Vega ‘Biscayenne’

Tuesday July 18

FIRST: SALAD OF PEPPERS, TUNA AND SPRING ONIONS

Bonito and peppers were born to be together. We teach you how to unite them in marriage in a salad with three versions: for lazy people, advanced cooks and unbearable perfectionists.

SECOND: PASTA WITH SQUID SAUCE (CALAMARATA NAPOLETANA)

Squid and calamarata are the two main ingredients of this dish: the first is the mollusk, and the second, a pasta shaped like it. Tomato, garlic and parsley are also invited to the party.

There are calamari and there is also pasta Josep Navarro None

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: WATERMELON

It should have a yellowish spot in the area that has been in contact with the earth, and when you tap it with your fingers it should “feel hollow.”

Wednesday July 19

FIRST: CRUNCHY BATTERED ZUCCHINI

If you think zucchini is bland, you haven’t tried it dressed in a layer of non-greasy batter. In case you find flowers of this vegetable, we also teach you how to fill them.

SECOND: AUBERGINES WITH ROMESCO, YOGURT AND ANCHOVIES

The combination of romesco and yogurt is unctuous, with a touch of acidity and freshness, and we can serve it with all kinds of roasted vegetables, chicken dishes, and even fish.

DESSERT: MELON POLES

Savoring fruit-flavored ice dates back thousands of years. And it is almost instinctive: as soon as the heat hits, nothing better than a good ice cream made with some seasonal fruit.

Look how it melts… Clara Perez Villalon

Thursday July 20

FIRST: HEARTS WITH BURRATA AND FRUIT SALAD

If you pass some buds through a frying pan or iron over high heat, you will be able to enjoy the contrast between its golden exterior and its fresh and crunchy interior. Fruit and cheese always improve the result.

Fresh, creamy and crunchy: it does not fail Clara Perez Villalon

SECOND: ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH FIGS

The leftovers of a roast chicken make for something more summery dishes than croquettes and cannelloni. In this sandwich they come up with a creamy yogurt, fruit and nuts.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: PEACH

They are soft, tender, juicy and very aromatic when they are at their optimum point. If you get bored of eating them on their own you can always click on the link and try one of the recipes.

Friday July 21

FIRST: JAPANESE SALAD

The classic Russian salad also has its oriental version, with ham instead of tuna or tuna, its classic sweet mayonnaise and pieces of cucumber to refresh the whole. The result is addictive.

It’s not Russian but it’s delicious Clara Perez Villalon

SECOND: BONITO CONFIT WITH TOMATOES AND OLIVES

We strayed a little from the traditional recipes with fresh tuna with a preparation that is prepared in a flash and without any effort: just what we all want in summer.

DESSERT: WATERMELON WITH MASCARPONE CREAM, PISTACHIO AND LIME

Sorbets, popsicles, lemonades… Many preparations can be made with watermelon, although in this recipe we use it for a dessert with dairy products and a touch of pistachio and lime.

Saturday July 22

MAIN DISH: ‘SENYORET’ RICE

This typical rice from the Valencian Community is so called because the shellfish and fish are presented clean and peeled, so that the most finicky diners don’t have to get their hands dirty.

You don’t have to stain your hands to eat it Josep Navarro None

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: MELON

The melon is your friend during the summer and if it smells, weighs and the base gives a little when squeezed, it is supposed to be good. But it is not an exact science.

Sunday July 23

MAIN DISH: THE RATATOUILLE OF ‘RATATOUILLE’

A movie recipe to take advantage of the last breath of summer vegetables. With this sophisticated ratatouille even a rat will look like a haute cuisine chef.

Spirals of happiness and flavor Ana Vega ‘Biscayenne’

DESSERT: TRUFFLE TART

If you don’t like truffle chocolates, try making this luxurious chocolate cake. The cake, come on. It has only three ingredients, but more science and intricacies than meets the eye.

the drink of the weekend

MANGONADA WITH CHAMOY

This strange name refers to one of the most consumed drinks in the Mexican summer. It consists of a kind of mango granita, and the chamoy, a spicy sauce, gives it the necessary ‘punch’.

It’s easier to do it than to learn its name Mireia Font

