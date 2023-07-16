The Águilas del América achieved their first victory of the tournament, beating the Camoteros del Puebla by a score of 3-0.
The Americanista goals were the work of Kevin Álvarez, Leonardo Suárez and Julián Quiñones, the latter who made it clear that he is going for everything and that he will seek to use his developed scoring nose to make a difference on the field.
Here we present the next 5 games for the Azulcrema team.
The next game for the Águilas del América is in the Leagues Cup, when they face St. Louis Missouri. Undoubtedly, a game where the wide favorite to win is the capital team.
The second match for the team led by coach André Jardine is against the Columbus Crew of the MLS. Vital meeting to remain firm for the objective of the title.
The next commitment of the Azulcrema team in Mexican soccer is against the Zorros del Atlas, however, the date and time to play this matchday 4 match have not yet been determined.
The fifth game of the American team is against Rayos del Necaxa, however, and as with the Atlas game, it is not yet known when it will be played.
The fifth game of the Americanista club will be in the Opening Tournament, when they receive the always difficult visit from León, in one of the most attractive games of matchday 5.
