Christmas is coming, it already smells from here, but you can still prepare the recipes that we propose in our menu this week. As usual, there are some dishes that are ideal for these dates, such as cardoon with almonds, and others that are more timeless but that meet the same requirement: they are made with seasonal fruit, vegetables, and fish.

Monday December 12

FIRST: GREEN CAULIFLOWER AND YOGURT CREAM WITH CARAMELIZED HAZELNUTS

The hazelnuts give it the crunchy and sweet touch that elevates it to the Olympus of creams. Accompany it with a toast and you already have a first of 10.

SECOND: CHICKEN WITH WINE, SAFFRON AND TOASTED FLOUR

The friar Juan Altamiras published in 1745 the revolutionary New art of Spanish cuisine. His wine stewed chicken recipe is still as good as it was 272 years ago.

DESSERT: HOMEMADE CUPCAKES

Why buy cupcakes when they are so easy to make? These queens of breakfast and snacks can be adapted to our liking knowing a pinch of science.

Tuesday December 13

FIRST: THYME SOUP

An infusion of this fresh herb serves as the base for this simple soup, which we enrich with an egg and can turn into a fine cream with the help of a blender.

SECOND: ‘TORTELLONI’ STUFFED WITH RICOTA AND PARSLEY WITH BUTTER AND SAGE

If you like fresh pasta and dare to use your hands, this recipe with ricotta and parsley will take you to a level of pleasure that can make you cry.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Wednesday December 14

FIRST: ENDIVE AND CELERY SALAD WITH FENNEL AND MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

Maligned by many and loved by less, celery is a great ingredient for adding crunch to salads. Here it makes a gang of endives, the freshness of fennel and a tasty vinaigrette.

SECOND: SAUTEED BROCCOLI AND TOFU WITH CHICKPEAS

You have to start seeing tofu for what it is: a sponge that absorbs flavor. So if it’s dull, maybe it’s your fault.

DESSERT: LEMON PANNA COTTA

The name of this Italian recipe, originally from Piedmont, means “cooked cream” and it is a kind of creamy flan or pudding made with cream, milk, sugar and gelling agents.

Thursday December 15

FIRST: ARTICHOKE HEARTS WITH ‘TOUM’ AND CROUTONS

Canned artichokes are a very versatile food. In this recipe we toast them and accompany them with ‘toum’, a vegan Lebanese aioli that can also be used for multiple purposes.

SECOND: COD TACOS WITH AVOCADO CREAM

This appetizer drinks from fish tacos that are made in coastal areas of Mexico such as the Gulf of California. It is usually battered and fried, although you can lighten it by sautéing the pieces of cod.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KHAKI

In addition to the soft one – the usual one – we also find saroni and persimon, with a texture more similar to that of an apple.

Friday December 16

FIRST: BULHÃO PATO STYLE CLAMS

A dish named after a Portuguese aristocrat that combines clams with two of their essential allies: garlic and lemon juice, lightly cooked to thicken and lose some acidity.

SECOND: CARDO WITH ALMONDS

Here you have a simple but very tasty recipe that is served with some variations in different parts of the Spanish geography.

DESSERT: DAIRY-FREE ORANGE FLAN

Let’s take advantage of the final stretch of tasty oranges to make a different flan, with almond milk and orange blossom water. The cubed orange flan, the orange giving it all or the naranjil holistic flan.

Saturday December 17

MAIN DISH: ROASTED CAULIFLOWER WITH CARROT AND ORANGE

For those who find boiled cauliflower tastes like a stink bomb, we highly recommend trying it roasted.

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: KIWI

Kiwi is in season and is one of the fruits with the highest concentration of vitamin C. Ideal for coping with the cold.

Sunday December 18

MAIN DISH: RICE WITH LENTILS, CUMIN AND FRIED ONION (‘MEJADARA’)

The mjadarah either mejadara It is a Middle Eastern dish in which rice and dry lentils are mixed together for a quick and cheap meal.

DESSERT: ‘CUSTARD’ OF PERSIMMON, YOGURT AND COCOA

The persimmon provides the sweetness, the yogurt the creaminess and the cocoa the chocolate flavour: after a first failed attempt, this combination is claimed as a creamy, delicious and very easy dessert or breakfast.

the drink of the weekend

DIPLOMATIC BEER COCKTAIL

The first one you take makes you happy. The second puts you in orbit. And with the third you are already George Clooney in gravityall lost to space.

