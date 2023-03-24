Lapidary, the statement of the Society of Jesus in Mexico on the corpse of the person who murdered nine months ago two priests, a tour guide and a baseball player in the Tarahumara town of Cerocahui forces the military, police and civilian members of the federal security cabinet to face a greater challenge: finding the murderers of El Chueco.

If until March 18 it was a question of apprehending a single alleged criminal, the challenge is multiplied by who knows how many who discovered, shot and finished off Jose Noriel Portillo Gil.

For the Jesuit order, “his lifeless appearance can in no way be considered a triumph of justice or a solution to the structural problem of Violence in the Sierra Tarahumara. The absence of a legal process in accordance with the law in relation to the homicides would imply a failure of the Mexican State in the face of its basic duties and would confirm that the authorities do not have territorial control in the region.”

It is appropriate to correct: the absence of a legal process to punish criminals implies (not “would imply”) the defeat of the institutions that should procure justice.

Adrian LeBaroncorrect when he says:

“We know that there are many crooked people throughout the country who every day extort, kidnap, kill, steal, treat (trade) women and the list goes on and on. I hope they have the ability to go against them because omission is also a crime and a sin…”.

The governor of Chihuahua, Maru Campos, is naive when she affirms that what happened to El Chueco “is a response to the coordinated operations. It did not happen by magic: it is part of the investigation and the operations that have been carried out…”.

If such an unfortunate assertion is taken seriously, it could be assumed that those who killed the offender responded, as “part of the investigation”, to the useless efforts of the police and military, but not by capturing and handing over the person wanted, but by murdering him.

With the background of the delivery (with the courteous greetings of a criminal gang) in matamoros of five presumed murderers and kidnappers (the case of the four Americans attacked and a Mexican “collateral victim”), it is unacceptable for the authority to be satisfied and assume as solved any crime that is said to have been “clarified” by criminals.

Without anyone asking him, President López Obrador seemed to celebrate by confirming yesterday:

“Well, look, it was confirmed that it is Jose Noriel Portillo Gil the person they found dead in Choix, Sinaloa, a rural community. It is already confirmed by studies. They just passed me the information.”

And nothing else about it.

He still has the opportunity this Friday to announce that he has ordered his security cabinet to take the most obvious step that is required: find the murderers of The Crooked.

Otherwise, the “little department” of the State Department will have solid elements, in its next “bodrio”, to delve into the prevailing impunity in Mexico and that the president denies…

