with picturesActress Auliʻi Cravalho (22), known for her leading role in the successful film Vaiana (also Moana ), appeared with a striking, red handprint on her face at a premiere in New York on Thursday. What does her statement mean?

Cravalho may not have a familiar face, but she has an all the more familiar sound: she is the voice of main character Vaiana in the 2016 film of the same name, which was released internationally as Moana. The film was a great success, also because of the music. The number How far I’ll gosung by Cravalho, was nominated for an Oscar and a Golden Globe and won a Grammy.

With a supposedly bloodied face, the actress walked the red carpet on Thursday at the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series The power, in which she plays the daughter of Toni Collette’s character. It is a more commonly used symbol to bring attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women, especially in America. See also UN: threat of "catastrophic" forest fires grows across the planet

Auli’I Cravalho at the premiere of Amazon Prime’s The Power. ©AFP



Kidnapping, violence and murder

The Vaianaactress is committed to No More Stolen Sisters, a project of human rights organization Amnesty International. That is aimed at Indigenous women in Canada, such as from Inuit. Indigenous women are much more likely to experience violence or even be killed than other women, Amnesty reports. The organization has been talking about a crisis for years.

Cravalho stated at the premiere that the women are also kidnapped ten times more often. “It’s incredibly frustrating that too few things are really being done,” the actress said. “That has to do with the police, who do not use their money correctly.”

Racist and sexist stereotypes often lead criminals to believe they are getting away with violence against indigenous women, Amnesty said. This advocates, among other things, a national action plan and calls on the public to write to the responsible minister.

The red handprint first made headlines when runner Jordan Marie Daniel ran the Boston Marathon in 2019 with paint on her face: See also Bishop, symbol of resistance to Nicaraguan dictatorship, sentenced to 26 years in prison



