During the last years we have seen how more and more professional soccer players have entered the world of eSports. During the pandemic, these types of activities allowed sports stars to expand their horizons. One of these was Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezstriker for the Mexican national team, who has signed a contract to be part of a professional sports team.

Today it has been announced that Complexity, a global esports organization, has signed various athletes worldwide, including Javier Hernández, to be part of the Complexity Stars program, which plans to “combine the best of the real world and the virtual court.” This was what Chicharito mentioned about it:

“Gaming has always been a passion of mine, and by signing with Complexity Stars, I will be able to create content and host events to better engage with my fans off the field. Complexity has a great history in gaming and esports and after seeing their commitment to developing talent and fostering opportunities for athletes to grow organically with the space, I knew they would be a perfect fit.”

Chicharito has made transmissions of Call of Duty: Warzone and FIFA in recent years. Thus, their next streams of these games are now expected to take place under the Complexity logo. Similarly, this does not mean that the player put aside his career as a footballer. It’s just that he’s expanding his horizons.

Editor’s note:

Considering that Chicharito is already over 30 years old, his life as a professional soccer player is coming to an end. In this way, it is good to see that the sports star manages to find a new place in the extensive world of work that is within his reach.

Via: Dowry Sports