Juve gives themselves the Italian Cup final against Inter (May 11 at the Olimpico), Allegri the possibility of his fifth personal (always in black and white). For Juve it is the third victory in three seasonal matches against Fiorentina: in the previous two Allegri’s team had won “short-nosed” 1-0, tonight they passed with the result of 2-0, waiting for the fourth crossing, in the last of the championship. The goals: Bernardeschi, thanks to an uncertain exit from Dragowski, scores in the 32nd minute of the first half, Danilo doubles in time out.

Present & absent – Vlahovic is there, Dybala is on the bench. In Fiorentina, Milenkovic surrenders to a gastrointestinal syndrome and in his place is Quarta. For the rest Allegri initially renounces Cuadrado as well, giving space to Bernardeschi on the right as the quarter in midfield, with Danilo still called in the middle department due to the unavailability of Locatelli and Arthur. Italian, without injured Castrovilli, chooses the trident, made up of Saponara, Cabral and Gonzalez to try to overturn the 1-0 of the first leg to the Franchi. Decided departure of Fiorentina, a couple of times treacherous by Perin’s parts in the first 7 minutes, with Cabral rejecting a blow from Torreira on the line. Then Juve shakes up: first Vlahovic is slow to throw deep for Morata, then it is the attacker himself who shows up for the shot, from the left, with Dragowski called to his first intervention.

The goal of the ex and the rescue of Perin – When Fiorentina are in possession of the ball, Juve makes density in their half of the pitch, but the viola spreads well on the outside, with Biraghi and Gonzalez poisonous thorns in the Bianconeri flanks. Juve are less mobile than their opponents, but when they manage to restart and verticalize Vlahovic and Morata they put the Viola in speed: on a heel strike by the former, the latter is anticipated by a whisker for a corner. At 28 ‘the Serbian striker is still on the edge of the offside, with Dragowski who closes the mirror and smanaccia the conclusion of DV7 averting the danger. The goalkeeper is not as sure as he comes out on a cross from Morata in the 32nd minute, Biraghi heads away but the ball ends up in the former Bernardeschi, who tows in the chest and with a left-footed shot puts the 1-0. At 41 ‘it is Perin who saves Juve, after a mistake by De Sciglio: Cabral pulls a sure shot, the freshly renewed goalkeeper rejects with an excellent reflex. In recovery the defender is cautioned and will miss the final.

Fresh forces – As in the first half, Fiorentina started with their heads down, immediately engaging Perin in a bailout on a header from Quarta deflected by De Ligt. Then Zakaria hits the outside of the intersection of the posts, but in the second half it is a Juve who struggles in the offensive phase, verticalizes less and fails to attack the depth. A free kick by Biraghi ends just outside, then Dybala enters for Morata: Allegri wants to give a breath of oxygen and freshness to a tired department after a very expensive 45 ‘. Rabiot, on an assist from Bernardeschi, would also sign the double, but the Var does not validate for offside. Cabral, hindered by De Ligt, touches the post with a header: Fiorentina does not give up. Italian and Allegri do not spare themselves in the changes, De Ligt and Callejon try, Perin is still decisive, until Danilo signs the double, at 94 ‘. And Juve gives itself the chance to win its fifteenth Italian cup. Inter will contend for it against the Bianconeri, next May 11 at the Olimpico.

