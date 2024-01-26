Football | Media: Matti Peltola and Tuomas Ollila are moving abroad

HJK's profile players from last season are heading for new challenges.

Midfielder Matti Peltola is very close to a move to MLS club DC United. Tells about it The Washington Post.

Peltola's contract with HJK ended after last season and he is free to look for a new club. In the last two seasons, the club's handyman rose to the main role in two champion teams and in the Eurocup group stage games.

Peltola was rewarded with an invitation to the A national team a year ago. He played five national A matches last year.

According to Posti, Peltola's move is almost complete. The club's new head coach Troy Lesesne told the newspaper that Peltola is eagerly awaited.

“Once everything is finalized, I can dive deeper into the topic. Right now we need to finish the paperwork. He is a player we are really excited about,” said Lesesne.

Last at the end of the year, Peltola was strongly interested in the Swedish club Djurgården.

United acquired Peltola's MLS rights Teemu Pukin from Minnesota for 50,000 salary cap dollars.

Iltalehten and MTV's according to HJK will also lose a profile player on the left wing Tuomas Ollilan. The 23-year-old attacking full-back will join the ranks of Paris FC, which plays at the second highest league level in France.

Ollila has a valid contract with HJK for the starting season, so if the transfer goes through, HJK will receive compensation for him.

Ollila, who moved from Ilves to HJK, was voted Veikkausliiga's best defender last season. He scored no less than seven goals.

The screen in the broadcast of the Liigacup match HJK–IFK Mariehamn it was said that the defender Patrik Raitanen is also changing the landscape. Both Raitanen and Ollila were missing from HJK's lineup because they are finalizing transfers.

Raitanen went on loan to IFK Mariehamn last season, but badly injured his knee and was sidelined the whole season.

HJK beat IFK 1–0 in the Cup match. The club's new acquisitions will make their debut in the match Carlos Moros Gracia and Andreas Vaher. Moros Gracia was sent off the field with a straight red card.

A Ghanaian who plays for HJK was also on the field in the match Hans Nunoo Sarpei. The defensive midfielder entered the field as a substitute.