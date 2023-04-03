The Odilo FC Cartagena CB prepares different measures so that the Palacio de Deportes presents a full house on Saturday, April 15, at 7:00 p.m. That day, the albinegro team begins the promotion phase to the second category of Spanish basketball: the LEB Oro. The Basque team from Zornotza is the rival in the first of the three rounds to be beaten in the playoff.

The players trained by Gustavo Aranzana have their presence mathematically guaranteed in that ‘playoff’ to LEB Oro. El Cebé obtained the ticket to play the promotion phase thanks to the suffered victory last Saturday against Hospitalet (74-72), in the penultimate day of the regular league. The match this Saturday (Plana Lledó, 8:00 p.m.) against the relegated bottom club Mollet, therefore, is absolutely inconsequential for Cartagena and Catalans.

Cebé will play the Gold promotion phase for the second consecutive season, after three decades away from professional basketball. The classification of this course has two merits: the budget is lower and most of the players are either debutants in LEB Plata or the experience is really scarce in the third echelon of Spanish basketball.

This young and unpredictable group led by Aranzana is going from less to more. The team flirted with the relegation places at a rather irregular start, but little by little it took the pulse of the category based on victories in the East group, the most complicated of the two that make up the LEB Plata. In the calendar year of 2023, Cebé woke up and got a place among the top eight classifieds.

The albinegros have shown that they are capable of the best, by competing with good marks against the best; but also the worst, by perpetrating matches with very low scoring [el 41-60 ante el Benicarló] and being denied in triples and free throws, like the 7 of 21 last Saturday.

Recovering the best version of Powell, believing in Juanpe’s wrist, in the defensive work and in the formidable form of Mendiola, the MVP, are keys to take into account. The LEB Plata is made up of 28 teams, divided into two groups of 14. The first two of each conference play for promotion. And up to 15 play the ‘playoff’ in search of two tickets to Gold. For this you have to overcome three double-legged eliminatory rounds. Saturday the 15th is the first leg of the first round.