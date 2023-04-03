Alberto Gamero it’s calm. The new victory in the League, on Saturday against Bucaramanga 0-2 and as a visitor on date 11, gave the team a breath of optimism to plan what is to come, the start of their challenge in the Copa Sudamericana, which will start tomorrow local against Defense and Justice of Argentina.

Gamero remains calm because he also recovered two players that he needed like Luis Carlos Ruiz and Steven Vega.

the happy return

Steven Vega and Luis Carlos Ruiz

Vega recovered from a knee injury suffered in April last year and muscular problems. It was a long nightmare that the player lived.

At the time, the diagnosis was very delicate: “After a complete follow-up by our medical department, and various specialists and with several complementary and control diagnostic tests, an alteration of the anterior cruciate ligament graft of his knee was found. left, for which it has been decided to perform a surgical intervention”, said the club a year ago.

His return to the squad, to the headline and with great performance, even as captain. he filled the coach Alberto Gamero, the fans and the other blue players with happiness.

“Thank God, the managers, coaching staff, doctor, teammates and fans, all for being attentive,” said the flyer at a press conference.

John Paul Vargas celebrated the return of the player to the courts. “One who has experienced the process from the inside knows that they have not been easy moments, Vega was out for almost a year, but to see him return, it seems as if he never came out, incredible professionalism, mentality, the strong capacity that Steven has is to be admired. ”, he told Caracol radio.

On Tuesday 4 Millionaires will receive Defense and Justice in the South American Cup, and on Saturday the 8th they will play in Bogotá against Independiente Medellín.

