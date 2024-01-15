Golden Eagles presented this Monday to Hernán Darío Gómez as your new property technician. The Antioquia team will be the fifth challenge on the Colombian bench for the experienced 67-year-old coach.

'El Bolillo' Gómez, that comes from a frustrated step by the Junior from Barranquilla, accepts the challenge of the Antioquia team that is going to play the first phase of the Libertadores Cup, tournament that the club is going to face for the first time in its history.

“A world-class coach comes to direct Águilas Doradas, Welcome to the nest, Hernán Darío 'Bolillo' Gómez”, were the words of the club in the official presentation of the paisa.

Jose Luis Garcia will be the technical assistant of the coach who has international experience with Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama and Honduras. His coaching staff completes him Fernando Amoroso and Didier Muñozthe goalkeeper coach.

“The coach from Antioquia arrives at El Nido with extensive international experience, being a reference in Colombian football worldwide, attending three FIFA World Cups as head coach. 'Bolillo' in addition to having attended the 1998 World Cup with Colombia, 2002 with Ecuador and 2018 with Panama, he also led the senior teams of Honduras and Guatemala, completing a total of 253 international games,” the club said in an official statement.

At the presentation press conference, the Colombian coach left a phrase that made several fans of Golden Eagles who are excited about his arrival on the bench.

“There are very beautiful stories and this team is building them. I asked myself, how many years has Holland been playing in the World Cup to seek a title? The stories are being built,” commented the Antioquia coach.

In addition, he praised the directors of the Antioquia club: “The best scouting in Colombia is called Fernando Salazar (president of Águilas Doradas), Leonel (Álvarez) came, Lucas (González) came, Farías came and Fernando is the man “That helps the most and works to bring in good soccer players,” stated 'Bolillo'.

It will be the fifth 'Bolillo' club in Colombia

It will be the fifth 'Bolillo' club in Colombia after his experiences on the bench National Athletic, club in which he knew how to be champion, Independent Santa Fe, Junior of Barranquilla and Deportivo Independiente Medellín.

It should be noted that Hernán Darío 'el Bolillo' Gómez has been training the Antioquia club for several days after the turbulent departure of the Venezuelan coach Cesar Farías.

