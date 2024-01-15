Crimes | The district court imprisoned two men on suspicion of stealing an ATM with a bucket loader

Monday, January 15, 2024
January 15, 2024
The banknote machine was stolen in Padasjoki on Friday.

Päijät-Hämeen The district court has imprisoned two men on suspicion of stealing a banknote machine, the Häme Police Department informs.

The arrested men are 21- and 37-year-old men from New Zealand.

The men are suspected of stealing the banknote machine on Friday in Padasjoki Keskusti. A stolen wheel loader was used as a tool in the act. The trailer used to transport the machine away was also stolen.

The acts are investigated under the headings of aggravated theft, theft of operating a motor vehicle and theft.

