After the exciting 4-1 victory of Barranquilla Caimans about Gigantes del Cibao, the Colombian baseball bus does not fit one more passenger.

The title of the Caribbean Series has been received in the country with all the height that such a feat deserves.

In the midst of the national revelry, a nice champeta has gained prominence that has practically become the ‘anthem’ of the ninth Barranquilla: ‘The little plane’.

The song, a viral success on TikTok, accompanied the days of Caimanes on Dominican soil. And now, with the triumph, it seems to be his soundtrack.

The Alligators Soundtrack

“I have it with my hands at my sides like a little plane / With small eyes and flying low / And yakuza-zakuza, kuza-zakuza / There it takes it, there it goes, it cuts how so? / Zaza- kuza, mm, zaza-kuza / She doesn’t let go, I have her tied up, heard”was heard in every Caymans victory inside the Quisqueya Juan Marichal stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The videos that circulate show how the Champions of the Caribbean Series ‘owned’ that singular melody.

Where does it come from and why is it considered almost his anthem?

The origin of ‘The Little Plane’

Behind the ‘hit’ that resounds endlessly in Barranquilla after the victory of Caimanes is Giblacka coastal artist.

The song, according to what its manager has said in several interviews, was born to be a “success on TikTok”.

And it is that, along with the sticky lyrics, the theme has a choreography that citizens from all over the world do in said social network.

That has been the key to its virality, and the ninth dance of Caimanes thus ratifies it.

