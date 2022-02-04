Home page world

From: Svenja Wallocha

Four people die in an avalanche accident in Tyrol. The search for possibly missing persons is ongoing.

+++ 8 p.m.: The number of victims who died in an avalanche accident in Tyrol on Friday (February 4th, 2022) has increased to five people. In addition, a woman was injured in the accident near the Swiss border, said a representative of the Austrian rescue workers. They were therefore off the slopes when they were hit by the snow masses. Information on the identity and nationality of the victims was initially not available.

Avalanche accident in Tyrol: number of victims increases

The weather authorities had called for increased caution because of the intense snowfall this week. More than 50 avalanches were recorded in Tyrol within 48 hours. According to the rescue workers, five more people were buried in the Sölden ski resort. But they could all be saved.

Around 20 people die in avalanches in Austria every year. Last year the number was slightly lower because of the corona* Pandemic fewer people were on the slopes.

Rescue workers are on duty at the avalanche cone. In the popular ski resort of Sölden, an avalanche buried five other winter sports enthusiasts on a secured slope. They were recovered alive. © Zoom.Tirol

Four dead in an avalanche accident in Tyrol: Dramatic search for missing people

First report from February 4th, 2021, 5:00 p.m.: Spiss – Four people were killed in an avalanche in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday (February 4th, 2022). The accident happened in the Spiss area, a town on the Swiss border.

A person was flown to Switzerland injured, said a police spokesman for the dpa. The search operation in the snow masses on the Fliess Stieralpe was still in progress in the afternoon. The spokesman did not provide any information on the number of missing people or the origin of the victims.

Austria: avalanche accident one of the heaviest of the season

It was one of the worst avalanche accidents in Austria this season. At the beginning of December, three ski hikers in Salzburger Land were killed by masses of snow and two others were injured.

Four people are buried in the snow in Tyrol and die. (symbol photo) © Jakob Gruber/dpa

According to Austria’s avalanche warning system, there is considerable danger in large parts of the mountains – the third level on the five-part risk scale. Most avalanche accidents usually happen in this medium danger situation.

In Tyrol alone, 13 avalanches were released by the afternoon on Friday. One of them reached a secured slope in the popular ski resort of Sölden and buried five winter sports enthusiasts. They were recovered alive.

Tyrol: German skier was recently lucky in misfortune

A German skier who was buried in the Tyrolean Glungezer ski area was also lucky in misfortune. Thanks to a quick search by her companions, she was rescued alive after 15 minutes. According to the police, she was found at a depth of 1 to 1.5 meters. The woman was unconscious, but her breathing and circulation were still functioning. “In any case, if you survive for 15 minutes, it’s a total stroke of luck,” said the police spokesman. The woman, who lives in Innsbruck, was flown to a hospital with injuries. (svw/dpa) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA