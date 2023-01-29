THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, January 29, 2023, 10:00 p.m.



Eight people were injured this Sunday night after a multiple collision that occurred on the A-91 Granada towards Puerto Lumbreras, in Lorca.

The Murcia Region Coordination and Emergency Center received several calls at 7:21 p.m. reporting a multiple accident in which up to 20 vehicles had been involved. The callers reported that the collision had occurred at the La Petra inn and that there had been an undetermined number of injuries.

Patrols of the Civil Guard and Local Police and ambulances with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 were mobilized to the place.

The emergency services treated one person on site and transferred seven others to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca Hospital with injuries of varying degrees. They also reported that the slightly injured were between 19 and 63 years old.