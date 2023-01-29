Home page World

From: Tanya Banner

There are countless asteroids in the solar system – some of them could one day hit the earth, although the chances are slim.

Kassel – Again and again asteroids come close to the earth, they even hit small asteroids occasionally – and again and again there are reports of supposed “killer asteroids” hitting the earth and leveling it to the ground. What’s wrong with the dangerous asteroidsthat are said to threaten the Earth? Which asteroids are particularly dangerous and what is science doing to be prepared for a possible impact?

The danger of asteroids is evaluated by experts using two scales: The Turin scale combines the probability of an impact and the energy released in this case to a value that shows the danger of an asteroid. The scale is graded from 0 to 10, with 10 representing “a collision that is certain to occur and which, if struck, (…) threatens civilization as we know it.” Zero stands for “The collision probability is effectively zero or the object is so small that no damage is to be expected.”

Nasa and Esa keep risk lists with dangerous asteroids

Currently (as of January 27, 2023) there is exactly one asteroid that is not classified as “0” for “harmless” on the Turin scale: the one discovered on January 14th Asteroid 2023 AJ1. He has, according to the US Space Agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). NASA a diameter of about 280 to 290 meters and the probability that it hits the earth on January 10, 2096 is calculated at 1 in 43,000.

Asteroids that are considered potentially dangerous are listed by the space organizations Nasa and Esa special risk lists managed and regularly monitored. In the case of asteroid 2023 AJ1, further observations could mean that the asteroid may soon be removed from the risk list – as is common in the case of newly discovered asteroids, when there is little observational data to begin with and more data is added over time calculations can be included.

Two scales indicate the danger of asteroids

The second scale that indicates the danger of asteroids is the Palermo scale. It is much more complex, but at the end it also outputs a value that indicates the danger of an asteroid. A value of +2 means the hazard is 100 times greater than a background event, values ​​between -2 and 0 indicate further observation is needed, while values ​​below -2 indicate the asteroid has no consequences.

As of January 27, 2023, the US space agency Nasa’s risk list included 27 objects that were observed. Only a small proportion of them have a rating of -2 or even -1 on the Palermo scale.

These are the most dangerous asteroids according to the Palermo scale

101955 Bennu (1999 RQ36): The asteroid named Bennu has the highest value on the Palermo scale: -1.41. The asteroid was discovered in September 1999 and has an average diameter of 492 meters. NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft has visited the asteroid Bennu and collected soil samples that are scheduled to arrive on Earth in 2023. The probability of Bennu hitting Earth by the year 2300 is currently 0.057 percent or 1 in 1750.

2023 AJ1: The only asteroid currently reading 1 on the Turin scale is just behind Bennu at -1.81 on the Palermo scale. It is possible that the asteroid's level of danger will decrease if it is observed over a longer period of time (see above).

The only asteroid currently reading 1 on the Turin scale is just behind Bennu at -1.81 on the Palermo scale. It is possible that the asteroid’s level of danger will decrease if it is observed over a longer period of time (see above). 1950 DA: The 1.3-kilometer-wide asteroid, which was discovered back in 1950, comes very close to Earth on March 16, 2880. There is a possibility of a collision, but this is a maximum of 0.33 percent (about 1 in 300). Its score on the Palermo scale is -2.05.

2000 SG344: It is about 37 meters tall and has a Palermo value of -2.79: Asteroid 2000 SG344 could hit Earth on September 16, 2071 with a probability of 0.10 percent (1 in 1000). In May 2028, the asteroid will come within about 3 million kilometers of Earth and will then be observed by experts.

2010 RF12: This asteroid is very small, about seven meters in diameter. Nevertheless, he is listed on the Palermo scale with a value of -2.98. According to Nasa, there is about a 10 percent chance that the asteroid will hit Earth on September 5, 2095. However, since the asteroid is small, the danger is rather small – experts assume that it should become a magnificent fireball in the sky, the rock is likely to shatter in Earth's atmosphere.

Largest asteroids are not a threat to Earth

The largest known asteroids are Pallas (545 kilometers in diameter), Vesta (525 kilometers in diameter) and Ceres (946 kilometers in diameter) – the latter, with a diameter of almost 1000 kilometers, is already considered a dwarf planet. However, the three giant asteroids pose no threat to Earth.

In comparison, one infamous asteroid is nearly small: (99942) Apophis comes very close to Earth on April 13, 2029, and several times in later years. Apophis was considered an asteroid with a high collision probability after its discovery in 2004 – it was 2.7 percent at the time and it was rated a 4 on the Turin scale (“A closer approach that requires astronomers’ attention”). But this danger has now been banned and Apophis has been removed from the risk lists.

NASA is testing asteroid defense for emergencies

While there are currently no known asteroids that may threaten Earth in the years to come, asteroids are not to be taken lightly. Researchers are therefore working on plans in the event that an asteroid unexpectedly threatens the earth. Last fall, for example, NASA crashed the “Dart” spacecraft into an asteroid to test whether it could be “pushed” out of its orbit.

The findings should now flow into the planetary defense – just like the latest findings on so-called ‘rubble pile’ asteroids that research says ‘like a giant space cushion’ and are almost indestructible. (tab)