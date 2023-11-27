Eight residents of a block of flats in the Madrid municipality of Alcalá de Henares had to be rescued by firefighters through the façade of the building due to a fire that occurred early this Monday, according to a spokesman for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid. The fire broke out, for unknown reasons, in an apartment at number 11 Granados Street, and caused intense smoke that spread quickly through the stairwell. Summa has treated a total of nine people for mild smoke poisoning, of whom seven have been transferred to the hospital.

The fire started around 5:40 in the morning in the living room of one of the apartments on the first floor of the property, which has four floors plus premises on the ground floor, and quickly spread to the rest of the rooms of the building. the House. The Community Firefighters have carried out eight rescues per façade, since the smoke has risen through the stairwell in a few minutes.

Subsequently, they extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to upper floors. “It was a complicated fire because there was a lot of fire in the affected home and because it was a first floor, which meant that the smoke flooded the stairwell very easily, which made it impossible to rescue the neighbors on the stairs. and the façade had to be evacuated with a ladder,” says the spokesperson.

Summa has treated nine people in total for smoke poisoning, all adults and residents of the property, of whom seven have been transferred to the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital in Alcalá with a mild prognosis. Among those evacuated to the hospital are the two inhabitants of the house, an elderly couple. After extinguishing the fire and verifying that there was no concentration of smoke in the apartments, the firefighters have been allowing the neighbors to return to their homes.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.