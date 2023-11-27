Next Wednesday, November 29, at the Alfonso Lastras stadium, the Rayados del Monterrey will visit the Atlético de San Luis, in the match corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals; Opening 2023.
The Potosinos had a very good start to the tournament. However, they fell so badly in the final part that they were unable to retain their place in the top six overall and had to play in the play-in, where they advanced, defeating the Panzas Verdes de León 3-2.
Many already considered him ruled out for this tournament, but the Argentine forward returned in a big way and got tired of scoring goals in the last days of the Mexican championship. Without a doubt, the eyes of thousands of fans will be on Germán Berterame, waiting for him to appear in the important moments.
The former goalkeeper of Boca Jrs in Argentina, arrived at Monterrey generating great expectations, and although he already knows what it is like to become a CONCACAF champion, for example, some fans continue to feel insecure with him in goal, saying that he is not a goalkeeper for moments of urgency. Can he reverse the criticism in this league?
It is said that Jordi Cortizo would already be available to be taken into account by Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz. If so, without a doubt he will be one of the players who draws the most attention from fans. Let us remember that until before that terrible fracture in CU, the Mexican midfielder had been one of the best players in Rayados.
His signing generated enormous expectations for the striped fan, who was already overjoyed by the hiring of Sergio Canales. However, ‘Tecatito’ has not been the player that fans expected. Everyone’s eyes will be on Jesús Corona in this league.
Rogelio Funes Mori and Monterrey star in a love/hate story that is difficult to explain. The naturalized Mexican Argentine is the top scorer in the history of the club, he has won practically everything he has played with the Gang, and yet, he is one of the most criticized by his own fans. The reason? That he supposedly doesn’t show up at important moments. Will the same thing happen against San Luis?
