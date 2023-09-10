The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of eight drones over the waters of Crimea

On the night of September 10, eight drones were shot down over the waters of Crimea, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

“On the night of September 10, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the department said in a statement.

The drones were destroyed by air defense forces.

Earlier on Saturday, September 9, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using a UAV was stopped.