the history of Inter Miami changed completely just a few months ago, when David Beckham achieved what many considered impossible, signing Lionel Messi, who came as a world champion with the Argentina team and more than one already envisioned him returning to Barcelona.
From being in last place in their confederation to lifting their first international title, all in a matter of a few weeks, which was enough for the number ten of the world champion squad to change the fortunes of those from Miami, make them fans of the football and fill them with pride.
Against Sporting Kansas City, however, those led by Gerardo: ‘Tata’ Martino had to play without Lionel Messi, since the Argentine star was called up to his team. This was the first time, since Messi arrived, that they had to face a match without the Argentine’s presence. Did you miss him?
The absence of a player like Lionel Messi always weighs, and yet, Inter Miami managed to win the match against Sporting Kansas City, where Mexican forward Alan Pulido plays.
The match was started by Sporting Kansas City with a goal from Dániel Sallói in the ninth minute of the match. With a double from Leonado Campana and one more from Facundo Farías they turned the score around; Alan Pulido shortened the difference to three goals against two.
In this way, Inter Miami continues its brilliant path since the Argentine star joined its ranks.
