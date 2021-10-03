In Milan, a light aircraft crashed shortly after take-off and crashed into an empty building. According to Italian media reports, the pilot, another crew member and all six passengers were killed.

The tourist plane took off from Milan Linate Airport and crashed just a few kilometers later on the way to Olbia in Sardinia. Image: EPA

E.in light aircraft crashed in Milan shortly after take-off and crashed into an empty office building. According to the fire brigade, the pilot, another crew member and six passengers were killed in the accident on Sunday.

Italian media reported that there was also a child among the victims. The tourist plane took off from Milan Linate Airport and crashed just a few kilometers later on the way to Olbia in Sardinia.

The building then caught fire and was badly damaged. No people were there because of renovation work. The reason for the crash was initially unclear. Eyewitnesses reported that an engine of the machine had burned and the aircraft then fell to the ground in a dive without any maneuvers being apparent.

“The impact was devastating,” said Carlo Cardinali of the Milan Fire Brigade, according to the Ansa news agency. “So far we have only been able to find one body.”