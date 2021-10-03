Pamela Franco and Isabel Acevedo starred in some confrontations, after the popular ‘Chabelita’ appeared in Reinas del show and lent herself to jokes about Christian Domínguez, with whom she had a relationship of several years. In recent days, there has also been speculation that the current contestant on the reality show Gisela Valcárcel was called to enter one of Franco’s projects.

Given this, the new mother came to the front to clarify and end the rumors that link her with Isabel Acevedo. The also singer was surprised about the supposed interest of Puro Sentiment in hiring the young woman as a choreographer.

“I don’t know where they get that from, Andrea Maestre works with us, who is a professional dancer, we don’t need nobody else. There are people who like to tease “Pamela Franco told El Popular.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco on wedding with Domínguez: “Let her divorce come out to project ourselves”

When asked if she considers herself the leader of Pure Feeling, Pamela Franco assured that she does not have those airs, since she considers herself the same as her other companions. In addition, he revealed that in November he goes on tour with the female group.

“No, I am one more member, we are all new, of course with experience in music . In addition, we already have many contracts, even in November we are going to Europe. We have already released a mix of lambadas, we are going to record other songs ”, he commented.