Eight dead and at least 30 injured was the balance of the passenger bus overturn on the road Saltillo-Zacatecas, confirmed the City Hall of Concepcion del Oro.

The accident occurred around 06:30 a.m. this Monday at the Federal Highway 54 from Zacatecasto Saltillo up to the community Rocamontes at kilometer 264.

According to what was shared by the Government of Concepción del Oro, the preliminary report indicates that in the overturning a passenger bus from the “Zavala Tour” line participated.

After the accident was reported, the emergency services of the Municipal Civil Protection Unit in the municipality, as well as the State Coordination of Civil Protection and the Mexican Red Cross, mobilized to the scene.

These paramedics treated the injured and transferred the most serious to a hospital in Concepción del Oro to be treated.

These paramedics treated the injured and transferred the most serious to a hospital in Concepción del Oro to be treated.

Members of the National Guard – Roads and Highways Division – and the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) also remained in the place, who protected the area and flagged the circulation.

Finally, agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) and forensic personnel arrived to carry out the legal proceedings and remove the lifeless bodies.

A list of the number of passengers traveling in the abus that overturned on the roadSaltillo-zacatecaspresumably in the unit 40 people were traveling from Dallas, Texas, bound for Aguascalientes.

Request support for the injured and other passengers

The Government of Concepción del Oro, Zacatecas, requested the support of the public to help the passengers of the bus that overturned in Rocamontes.