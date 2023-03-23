The new Game Ready driver includes Ray Tracing optimizations: Overdrive Mode for Cyberpunk 2077, support for the enhanced version of DLSS 2 in Deceive Inc., the DLSS 3 update for Forza Horizon 5 and The DLSS 2 For the Last of Us Part I, Smalland : Survive the Wilds And Resident Evil 4 .

The Open Beta of Diablo IV gets a DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 performance update coming on launch day

When the open beta of Diablo IV will be available, GeForce gamers will receive a DLSS 2 performance update, while when Diablo IV launches June 6, GeForce RTX 40 gamers will be able to enable DLSS 3 for even faster performance.

Game ready driver with Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode for Cyberpunk 2077

This Game Ready Driver also brings with it a preview of Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode for Cyberpunk 2077, for incredibly enhanced images. NVIDIA continues its collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED to make further improvements to ray tracing and optimize performance.

Starting March 28, Forza Horizon 5 will receive a performance update to DLSS 3

Forza Horizon 5 will receive a new update on March 28 that will bring DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex support to the racing game that currently holds the highest score of any rally game on the market according to OpenCritic.

Deceive Inc. , Smalland: Survive the Wilds And The Last of US Part I they get Super Resolution DLSS updates

With DLSS 2 plug-ins available for both Unreal and Unity, and integration documentation publicly available from the NVIDIA Developer web page, DLSS 2 can be added to games in as little as a day, giving millions of GeForce RTX users an superior experience. This ease of integration and huge install base make the plug-in easy for developers to embed, leading to a huge increase in DLSS 2 adoption across everything from triple-A blockbusters to indie titles developed by only one person.

The new NVIDIA Game Ready driver for the open beta of Diablo IV offers a DLSS upgrade to:

or Deceive Inc. : Available now with DLSS 2

or Smalland : Survive the Wilds : Available from March 29 with DLSS 2

or The Last of Us Part I : Available from March 28 with DLSS 2

DLSS continues to be adopted by more and more games

Game developers continue to use NVIDIA DLSS to enhance their titles and Diablo IV , Forza Horizon 5 And The Last of Us Part I are welcome additions to the DLSS game list. To date, over 270 games and applications use NVIDIA DLSS as an AI-powered performance accelerator. DLSS 3, the latest version of the technology, is available in 29 released games and has been adopted 7x faster than DLSS 2 in the first six months of their respective launches.

Other updates and drivers

The NVIDIA Game Ready driver for the open beta of Diablo IV it also brings with it other features, including optimizations for Resident Evil 4 and the addition of optimal GeForce Experience settings for 4 new games, including: