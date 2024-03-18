A slogan that encompasses all the meaning of EICMA Riding Fest, the new format launched by the International Two Wheel Exhibition: “You've seen a lot, now it's time to try it”. Yes, because the new format promoted by the Milanese event will have precisely this purpose, that of allowing enthusiasts to try the latest innovations from the main brands in the sector, in a dedicated container which will be held on the weekend of 27 and 28 April at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Tests in all conditions

On the occasion of its 110th anniversary, EICMA once again puts enthusiasts and the motorcycle industry at the center, leaving the fair's pavilions to peacefully invade the paddock of the Santa Monica circuit with an event entirely dedicated to demo rides of the most beautiful motorcycles seen and presented during the November meeting. At the moment the brands that will be present have not been made official but the organization has spoken of a rich offer of experiences for all tastes and all ages: touring tests on asphalt, which will take place in the surrounding area, track sessions on the international circuit and off-road tests of single and twin cylinders on a specific tape for knobby wheels. And then space for the younger ones with two specific and preparatory proposals dedicated to them: one reserved for the 125 test and one for boys and girls aged five to twelve.

The tribute to the EICMA for 110 years

“It is a tribute and a tribute that we want to pay to our public and to the industry of reference on the occasion of a unique milestone in the world, such as that of the 110 years of history of EICMA, but at the same time – explained EICMA CEO Paolo Magri – this event brings an attractive and very effective communication tool for manufacturers to the most important motorcycle market in Europe, and to a particularly suitable area. A new format capable of creating a potentially very virtuous circularity, which completes and strengthens the November exhibition in Milan. This closes a sort of exclusive motorcycle circle: I see them in autumn, I try them in spring”.

Tickets and info

Entry to the EICMA Riding Fest will be completely free, as will participation in the tests of the motorcycles that the manufacturers will make available to the public, with the exception of the experience on the international track, which will be subject to a fee and whose proceeds will be used to support projects of charity.