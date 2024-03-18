Mod Games And Secret Base announce the arrival of a free DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragonstitle already available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The additional content is called “Sacred Reunion” and will add three new playable characters, two new modes, the ability to play online co-op and new updates. It will be available from April 4more details below.

Ranzou will make his grand return after his last playable appearance in Double Dragon IV, where he can use the skills he learned from his ninja training to take down enemies in the blink of an eye. If Ranzou veterans need a new challenge, they can use his powers in the newest one Survival mode. Survival mode will challenge you to defeat waves of increasingly powerful enemies. Enhance your character between rounds with a series of new and more effective upgrades and last as long as possible. Additionally, you can join forces with a friend from anywhere in the world – online co-op will launch alongside “Sacred Reunion.”

Further details on other new characters and modes coming to Sacred Reunion will be available soon. Let's see a trailer below.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragon – Sacred Reunion

Source: Mod Games Street Gematsu