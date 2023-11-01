Giorgia Meloni is only the latest victim of the two well-known Russian comedians, Vovan & Lexus, considered close to the Kremlin’s intelligence services, who played a prank on the Italian prime minister last September 18th: one of the two called her on the phone , pretending to be an African leader and questioned her about her foreign policy. The Italian Prime Minister, pressed by questions in English from an alleged African official, admitted that “there is a lot of tiredness” regarding the conflict in Ukraine and “the moment is approaching when everyone will understand that we need a way out” .



Prank call to Meloni from a couple of Russian comedians. The Prime Minister: “Tired of the war in Ukraine”. Palazzo Chigi: “Deceived, full support for Kiev” Francesco Olivo 01 November 2023

Vovan & Lexus are now known as masters of the prank call. In recent months they managed to get in touch with former US Secretary of State Kissinger and the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, in both cases posing as the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Not only. Previously they have organized pranks targeting other international leaders: from Boris Johnson to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, passing through JK Rowling and Elton John, always managing to get them to say phrases and statements that play into the Russian narrative. For this reason, many suspect that Lexus and Vovan, i.e. Aleksej Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, are accomplices of the Russian security services rather than comedians. Hypothesis also supported by the ease with which the two manage to get in touch with world leaders.

Prank call to Meloni from a couple of Russian comedians. The Premier: “Tired of Ukraine”





Vovan, alias Vladimir Kuznetsov, almost 37 years old, graduated in Law before studying Journalism. Lexus, aka Aleksej Staljerov, a year younger, has a past as a journalist in newspaper reporting. They have a very simple modus operandi: they call the celebrity of the moment on the phone, pretending to be someone else and, after making him feel at ease, they extract from him the sentence too many they want to get to.