EH Bildu asks the PNV to now join a motion of censure against the eternal mayor of Gernika

EH Bildu Gernika-Lumo has asked the PNV to “take a brave step” and sign the motion of censure to achieve a new government in the municipality, now led by José María Gorroño, and “open the windows wide to the future” . In a statement, the sovereigntist party recalled that “it had been waiting for many months for a reaction or response from the PNV to the continuous summons made to unblock the town.”

In this sense, he explained that, “in the face of the silence” of the Jeltzales, he sent a magazine to the residents of Gernika-Lumo in mid-November with an analysis of “the situation of paralysis that the town is experiencing.” in which he highlighted “the need to articulate a majority that would make a new government possible.”

EH Bildu believes that “this has had an effect and the PNV is now open to reaching an agreement” with them “to be able to put the local situation on the path to unblocking.” Furthermore, he recalled that “it was due to external interference by the Jeltzale party that said agreement could not be reached for the motion of censure in December 2023.”

For this reason, he said that he “celebrates” the words of the Jeltzale spokesperson in Gernika-Lumo, Xabier Irazabal, when opening himself to an agreement. “It won’t be for EH Bildu. If the PNV wants, in a matter of hours the motion of censure could be signed and usher in a new era in Gernika-Lumo. Almost everything is written, only the signatures are missing. Those of EH Bildu will be there if this step by the PNV, which we value positively, is sincere and brave,” concluded the party led in the town by José Ramón Bilbao, ‘Buli’.





At the end of 2023 the agreement seemed about to be signed, but it was the discrepancies in relation to the Guggenheim in Urdaibai that prevented an agreement from finally being signed, since the nationalist coalition demanded that the agreement include a popular consultation on the future Museum. An issue that today would not be accepted by the PNV either.

The ‘eternal’ mayor of Gernika clings to his chair a year after promising that he would leave in a month



Gorroño once again became mayor of Gernika with his new party Guztiontzako Herria (GH) thanks to the votes of the PNV, despite the fact that EH Bildu was the party with the most votes in the elections of May 28, 2023. An agreement ‘in extremis’ ‘ with the nationalists, minutes before the mayoral election plenary session tipped the balance in favor of José María Gorroño, mayor of Gernika since 2007, and against by EH Bildu. The agreement included that within a month Gorroño would leave the mayor’s office, in principle in favor of his brother Iñaki, according to Gorroño’s version. That he simply left the mayor’s office, according to the PNV. Not having guaranteed that the makila of command would remain in his party, Gorroño continues sitting in the mayor’s chair.