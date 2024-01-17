In the last few hours, a signing that was not expected within the Liga MX has been closed, the return of Andrés Guardado. The still captain of Betis received an offer from Grupo Pachuca to join the ranks of León this winter market. The move took place briefly and the Betis team and the 5-time World Cup winner agreed to the departure of the 37-year-old veteran as a free agent.
Andrés' departure, beyond the fact that it is already closed, will take place until Sunday, after the duel against Barcelona, a match in which the Betic board will offer a tribute to someone who is a legend of his club, the international with the most games in the team's history. Now, the Betis board is moving in the market to find Guardado's replacement and the chosen one is precisely in Liga MX, it is Álvaro Fidalgo.
W Deportes reports that Betis has put a formal offer on the table for América and the player, which is of great interest to Fidalgo. The Iberian club considers that the '8' of the Eagles is the best option since he would arrive without occupying a foreign position, in addition his price of 10 million dollars is affordable, beyond the fact that they will seek to negotiate downwards thanks to the enormous relationship between the Coapa board and the Beticos. This week will be key for the movement to advance positively.
#América #Betis #Álvaro #Fidalgo #Betic #offer
