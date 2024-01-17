BETIS WANTS FIDALGO FOR GUARDADO

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨

…

There is already an offer on the América table, it is very attractive and Álvaro could live his last hours in Coapa 😱

Hard blow to the Eagles! 😳#ConnectYourPassion 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/3Zr0M4HKCr

— W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) January 17, 2024