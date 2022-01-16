Egyptian authorities have arrested a member of the U.S.-designated terrorist group HASM after the plane he was on made an emergency landing in Luxor. About it informs ABC news.

According to the publication, a flight en route from Sudan to Turkey was forced to land on Egyptian territory due to an erroneous activation of a fire alarm in the cargo hold. In this regard, the passengers had to leave the plane, and they went through the procedures of the Egyptian border control.

Among the passengers was Hossam Menufi, a member of the HASM group responsible for several bloody attacks by militants in Egypt. HASM is also responsible for a car bombing near an Egyptian hospital that killed 20 people in 2019, according to the country’s interior ministry.

On October 27, it was reported that three commanders of Chechen militants were detained by terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir Ash-Sham group. (HTSh, banned in Russia) when trying to cross the Turkish border. Sources specify that the terrorists destroyed the pickup truck of the Chechens and seized several Claymore and TM-57 mines.