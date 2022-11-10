According to the Public Prosecution’s statement, the latter received “a letter from the Gaza Strip insisting that the inmate refused to present him to the medical center, or sign a medical examination on him, so the Public Prosecutor ordered the transfer of one of the chief prosecutors to his technical office to question the inmate and investigate his complaint.”

The statement added: “When the Public Prosecution office moved to question him in his complaint, he decided that after he was transferred to the developed Wadi El-Natrun (2) Correction and Rehabilitation Center in which he is currently deposited, he felt psychological comfort in it, because the sun entered the room in which he was deposited, its cleanliness, his treatment in an appropriate manner, and allowing him to enter books and exercise, However, in spite of this, he partially went on strike from his food with a system he called the “restricted daily calorie system”, and his health condition stabilized, and he demanded that he be allowed to listen to music, radio, view daily magazines and newspapers, wear a wrist watch, and be able to visit his family outside the glass rooms designated for a wedding contract. Visits of inmates, all of this contrary to what is applicable in the regulations of rehabilitation centers, and he also demanded a retrial in the case in which he was sentenced, in which a final judgment was issued that exhausted the means of appeal against him.

He continued, “The inmate added by agreeing to sign a medical examination on him during the investigations, and to provide him with appropriate care at the private medical center of the Reform Center, authorizing him to take some vitamins and general tonics, and not to suffer from any organic diseases, or to take any other drugs.”

And the statement added: “This, and the Public Prosecution inspected his prison cell, and found it a large room in which three inmates share, with private toilets attached, and two beds for the inmate, one of which is filled with a large number of books and magazines in different languages, and a number of medical drugs were found with him, which are vitamins. The Public Prosecution also reviewed the inmate’s visitation book, and found that his relatives regularly visited him on regular and exceptional visits, the last of which were three visits last October, and a visit on the seventh of November, and the Public Prosecution also reviewed the file. His medical examination showed that he was regularly examined, that he did not suffer from any diseases, and that he did not take any therapeutic drugs except vitamins and nutritional supplements that were found with him.

He highlighted: “The Public Prosecution has ordered the formation of a specialized medical committee to sign a medical examination on him, which concluded in its report – after conducting the necessary analyzes and tests for the inmate – that he had decided to eat enough calories daily to maintain his health, and that the analyzes and examinations resulted in that his vital signs – They are blood pressure, pulse, oxygen percentage, blood sugar, and temperature – all are within their normal limits, and the EKG is within its normal framework, which indicates that his hunger strike is questionable.”

He concluded by saying, “The report concluded that his health condition is good and does not require his transfer to the medical center, with a recommendation for periodic medical follow-up.”