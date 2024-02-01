Hassan Al-Warfi (Benghazi)

Yesterday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed his country’s support for all efforts aimed at protecting Libya’s territorial integrity and supporting state institutions.

Egyptian presidential spokesman Counselor Ahmed Fahmy stated in a press statement that this came during a meeting between the Egyptian president and the head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Manfi.

Al-Sisi stressed his country’s keenness to support Libyan state institutions to enable them to play their role in holding presidential and parliamentary elections in a way that achieves the interests of the Libyan people and advances the path of stability and development in Libya. For his part, Al-Menfi praised the Egyptian role in supporting Libya at all levels, Cairo’s sincere support for comprehensive national reconciliation efforts, and Egypt’s keenness to unify Libyan state institutions, which is essential towards restoring stability in Libya.

According to the statement, during the meeting, developments in the Libyan political scene and the efforts made by the Presidential Council to unify the visions of the various Libyan parties were reviewed. He stated that the two sides stressed the importance of working to consolidate the unity and security of the Libyan state and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya. They also stressed continuing to work to strengthen the capabilities of Libyan state institutions to carry out their role and complete the election process in a way that ensures the activation of the will of the people and the preservation of their capabilities and supreme interests.

In another context, Libyan Presidential Council representative Musa al-Koni affirmed yesterday the council’s support for international efforts and the call of UN envoy Abdullah Batili to hold a national dialogue that would lead to holding fair elections in accordance with fair laws. Al-Koni's statements came in a meeting with Batelli in the capital, Tripoli, during which they reviewed the latest developments in the situation in Libya, and ways to support the political process that paves the way for holding elections, according to a statement published by the media office of the Libyan Presidential Council.